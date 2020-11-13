Coon calls for more ambitious affordable housing plan

Green Party Leader David Coon is calling for a more ambitious plan for more affordable housing in New Brunswick.

In a release, Coon called the province's plan to add 151 units over three years, "a drop in a leaky bucket".

He added with the low cost of borrowing, the Higgs government should be budgeting for far more than their obligations under the agreement with the federal government as part of the 2017 National Housing Strategy.

The Green Party says the provincial government has a commitment to increase subsidized housing by 1% by 2022.