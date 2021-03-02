Coon calls for public inquiry into handling of suicidal youth at ERs

Green Party Leader David Coon is calling for a public inquiry into the handling of suicidal youth by emergency departments in the province.

The call comes in the wake of the death of Lexi Daken, a 16-year old who took her own life after waiting at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton for 8 hours on February 18th, to then be told a psychiatrist was not available.

In a release Monday, Coon says the health system failed Daken and others before her, saying a public inquiry is needed to get to the "systemic problem" in healthcare.

He added a short-term solution would be to add 24-hour emergency mental health services to the mental-health walk-in clinics being established across New Brunswick.

