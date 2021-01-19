Coon calls for resignation of Natural Resources and Energy Minister

New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon is calling for the resignation of Mike Holland, the Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Development.

In a release, the Green Party says Holland wrote to the New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) to express his opinion on how it should handle Irving Oil's application to raise wholesale charges on furnace oil, gasoline and diesel.

Coon says the move, "was an egregious abuse of power by the Minister, to try to influence the work of the EUB."

He added the EUB is an independent, quasi-judicial regulator and Holland must be held accountable for trying to influence their work.

The Party says Irving Oil is seeking to increase wholesale charges on furnace oil, gasoline and diesel by by between 63% and 75%.