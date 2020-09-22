Coon calls on government to take tougher stance on carbon emissions

The New Brunswick Green Party is calling on the Higgs government to take a tougher stance on industrial carbon emissions.

Party leader David Coon says in a release, "While our own Climate Change Act targets a 27% reduction in carbon emissions between 2020 and 2030, the Higgs' regulation is designed to cut industrial emissions by only 10%, making it among the weakest in the entire country."

The Climate Change Act regulates the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in order to achieve the province's legislated emissions targets for 2030 and then 2050.

Coon says New Brunswick's current model, which was accepted by Ottawa and allowed the province to opt out of the federal carbon tax, contravenes the Climate Change Act.

He added the planned regulation comes nowhere close to attaining the legislated target emissions.

"it's time for the Premier to treat the climate crisis as the emergency it is," said Coon.