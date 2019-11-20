Coon calls on Higgs to step up commitments around energy efficiency

Green Party Leader David Coon is calling on the Higgs government to take swift action in the area of energy efficiency to help customers reduce their power bills and implement one of the most important actions in NB's Climate Change Action Plan.

Coon says in a release, "energy efficiency reduces our energy costs, while shrinking our carbon footprint. In the face of rising power rates, energy efficiency programs are the quickest way for us to actually shrink our power bills."

The Green Party says NB Power quietly filed a notice to the EUB last month saying they intend to reduce the budget of their residential energy savings program by 60% and their overall assistance to help customers reduce power costs by more than half.

Coon added New Brunswick was ranked 8th out of ten provinces on the Provincial Energy Efficiency Scorecard, even without reflecting NB Power's recent announcement of cuts to their energy efficiency programs.

The Green Party Leader wants the Premier to consider adopting Nova Scotia's approach to helping people cut energy costs; its arms-length energy efficiency agency called Efficiency One.