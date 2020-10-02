Coon calls on Premier to ensure acces to health services following closure of Clinic 554

With the closure of Clinic 554 in Fredericton on Tuesday, Green Party Leader David Coon is calling on the province to ensure the public continues to have access to health services.

Coon says the closure means there is no access to abortions in western New Brunswick.

He adds the closure sees another family physician close their doors in Fredericton and the LGBTQ+ community lose one of their leading healthcare providers.

The Party says the federal government concluded in 2018 that the lack of Medicare coverage for private clinic abortions contravenes accesibility criteria of the Canada Health Act.

Coon is calling for "swift action to ensure the continuity of health care services that were provided by Clinic 554.