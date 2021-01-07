Coon calls on Premier to keep buses on the roads

Green Party Leader David Coon is calling on the provincial government to use the unexpected carbon rebate from Ottawa to keep buses on New Brunswick roads.

Coon said in a release Thursday, "It is just wrong to leave people living in the northern half of the province stranded without public transportation services. It is blatantly discriminatory."

He added bus service is essential when there is no longer a rail system, and the unexpected carbon cash gives the Premier a second chance to keep buses running.

Maritime Bus announced Tuesday it was cutting two routes and modifying service on others after the province denied the company a subsidy to offset a lack of passenger demand due to COVID-19.