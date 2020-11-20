iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10490
Sms*

Coon tables tenant protection bill

New Brunswick Green Party, David Coon

Green Party Leader David Coon introduced an amendment on Friday to establish rent controls in New Brunswick.

Coon says in a release renters in the province have the fewest protections in the country, adding New Brunswick is the only province that allows landlord to hike rents numerous times a year.

The Green Party says the bill will install a rent freeze for the first year of tenancy, only allow one increase per 12 month period thereafter, and establish an annual rent increase cap.

Contests