Coon tables tenant protection bill

Green Party Leader David Coon introduced an amendment on Friday to establish rent controls in New Brunswick.

Coon says in a release renters in the province have the fewest protections in the country, adding New Brunswick is the only province that allows landlord to hike rents numerous times a year.

The Green Party says the bill will install a rent freeze for the first year of tenancy, only allow one increase per 12 month period thereafter, and establish an annual rent increase cap.