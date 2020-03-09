Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock

A coronavirus-infected cruise ship that's been floating off the coast of California for days is set to dock in Oakland today.

It sets the stage for Ottawa to bring the 237 Canadians aboard the Grand Princess back home.

Global Affairs Canada announced late yesterday that it had chartered a plane to fly the stranded Canadians to the air force base in Trenton, Ontario.

But it didn't provide a timeline for when that would happen.

There are 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess, which is carrying more than 3,500 people from 54 countries.

There's no word on the nationalities of the patients.

The ship had been forbidden to dock in San Francisco amid evidence the vessel was the breeding ground for a cluster of at least 20 cases, including one death, after a previous voyage.

Several people in Canada who were on that earlier voyage have since tested positive for the illness.

The government says those currently on the Grand Princess will be screened for symptoms before they board the plane to Canada.

Symptomatic passengers will stay in the U-S for further assessment.

The government says passengers without any symptoms will be quarantined for 14 days upon their arrival in Canada.