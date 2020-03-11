Coronavirus spread comes during one of Canada's busiest travel times

The global spread of the new coronavirus has come during one of the busiest travel times of the year for Canadians, March break.

Both Air Canada and WestJet are waiving fees associated with changing flights booked from March 4 and 5, respectively, through to the 31st.

WestJet has also expanded and increased the frequency of sanitation procedures, in light of coronavirus concerns.

Pearson International, Canada's busiest airport, has added extra hand sanitizer stations in the arrivals areas and is more frequently cleaning those spaces.

Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, has recommended Canadians avoid travelling on all cruise ships.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, says Canadians with international travel plans during March break should do a ``precautionary assessment.''

He says they should think about where they are going, if they have health conditions, and if they will be able to limit social distancing while there.