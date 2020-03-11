iHeartRadio
Coronavirus spread comes during one of Canada's busiest travel times

La Santé publique du Québec a tenu un point de presse, jeudi matin, pour rassurer la population concernant l'épidémie de coronavirus. Les autorités rappellent qu'aucun cas n'a été confirmé en sols québécois. Quatre personnes ont subi des tests qui se sont révélés négatifs. Le risque qu'un voyageur importe le virus ici est jugé faible, tout comme le risque de transmission de la maladie advenant un éventuel cas positif, selon le directeur national de la Santé publique, Horacio Arruda.

The global spread of the new coronavirus has come during one of the busiest travel times of the year for Canadians, March break.

Both Air Canada and WestJet are waiving fees associated with changing flights booked from March 4 and 5, respectively, through to the 31st.

WestJet has also expanded and increased the frequency of sanitation procedures, in light of coronavirus concerns.

Pearson International, Canada's busiest airport, has added extra hand sanitizer stations in the arrivals areas and is more frequently cleaning those spaces.

Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, has recommended Canadians avoid travelling on all cruise ships.

Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, says Canadians with international travel plans during March break should do a ``precautionary assessment.''

He says they should think about where they are going, if they have health conditions, and if they will be able to limit social distancing while there.

