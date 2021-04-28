Coroner's Inquest into death of Tracadie man killed by police underway in Beresford

A Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Tracadie man near Bathurst's train station in 2015 is underway this week in Beresford.

51-year-old Michel Vienneau was shot and killed by Bathurst police officers after they received an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip he was on his way back from Montreal with illegal drugs.

An arbitrator found in 2019 that the two officers involved didn't breach the code of conduct.

Once the inquest wraps up, jurors will make recommendations in an effort to prevent similar incidents in the future.

CBC reports up to 26 witnesses will testify by Monday.