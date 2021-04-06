Cost-cutting, CEWS extension means Chaleur Regional Airport can operate until at least December

Though there's still no real end in sight for the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bathurst Regional Airport is hoping passenger service will resume sooner than later.

Air Canada pulled out of most airports in the province last year following a pandemic-related decline is traffic, and the Acadie-Nouvelle reported in July that the Chaleur Region's facility's reserves would likely run out by this spring.

But Executive Director Jamie Degrace says cost-cutting measures as well as the extension of the CEWS program means the facility can remain in operation until at least December.

Degrace says discussions are on-going with air carriers and that a cautious but hopeful approach is being taken with respect to the reopening of borders and vaccinations.

Degrace is hopeful that passenger service could be back on-line by the fall of this year and that there are a number of companies expressing interest in the airport's new air cargo program.

Degrace hopes the program grows once carriers resume service at the airport's South Tetagouche location.

As the country's vaccination rollout progresses, Degrace says he hopes border restrictions ease in a safe manner allowing a return of air travel.

