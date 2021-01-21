Cost of vehicle, heating fuels up in New Brunswick January 21st

It is more expensive to fill your tank or heat your home Thursday after the Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) reset fuel prices overnight.

Regular self-serve gasoline is up eight tenths of a cent per litre to a new top price of $1.119, while diesel is 1.1 cents per litre more expensive at a maximum mark of $1.166.

A litre of furnace oil is up 1.1 cents to a new top mark of $1.004/L, while the EUB raised propane by 2.9 cents a litre to a maximum price of $1.076.

Many retailers will sell for a few cents less than the maximum retail price.