Council of the Federation: COVID-19 prompts Quebec to put off premiers' meeting

Quebec is postponing the Council of the Federation meeting it was set to host this summer because of COVID-19.



The summer premiers' gathering was set to take place from July 22 to July 24 at the Chateau Frontenac, but will now be put off until the fall.



Quebec is the epicentre of COVID-19 in the country with more than 4,000 deaths, more than half of the deaths registered in Canada.



The meeting was to be the first hosted by the province since 2008.



Premier Francois Legault said in a statement the decision to postpone was made after careful consideration and taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic.



Legault said the crisis has strengthened the resolve of premiers to continue collaborating.