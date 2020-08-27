Court grants stay in class-action lawsuit against Canadian fashion mogul

A class-action lawsuit alleging a Canadian fashion mogul sexually assaulted dozens of women has been put on pause.



Fifty-seven women, including 18 Canadians, have joined the lawsuit, which alleges that Peter Nygard used violence, intimidation, bribery and company employees to lure victims and avoid accountability for decades.



Last Friday, the judge presiding over the case in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York stayed court proceedings until further notice.



Court records show the judge's order was sealed and access to information about why there was a stay has been restricted.



The sealing order prevents lawyers from commenting on why the case was stayed.



However, before the order was sealed, the court docket said the stay resulted from a government motion and named three federal prosecutors.