The COVID-19 pandemic is having a greater impact on the court system in New Brunswick than was first expected.

Tracey DeWare, the chief justice of the Court of Queen's Bench, has issued a new directive.



All small claims matters have been adjourned until after August 1st, while trials and family court are on hold until at least the end of May.

Some matters, such as settlement conferences that can be done by phone, will go ahead.