Court rules in favour of New Brunswick First Nations in dispute on carbon tax revenue

Chiefs of New Brunswick's six Wolastoqey First Nations are claiming victory following a court decision that will see the province share a portion of carbon tax revenues.

A Court of Queen's Bench judge ruled Friday the province has an obligation to share with the First Nations carbon tax revenues collected and remitted by on-reserve retailers.

For years, the government has had agreements to share a portion of fuel taxes with the First Nations, and the latest agreement was signed in 2017.

In April 2020, the New Brunswick government introduced a carbon tax but reduced the existing tax rates on gasoline and diesel to offset most of the increase, advising First Nations that would mean a reduction in their share.

But Justice Richard Petrie ruled the agreements with the First Nations include all taxes on gasoline and other fuels, including the carbon tax.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Finance says officials are reviewing the decision and have no comment at this time.