COVID-19: Archbishop says no special measures at Bathurst Parish churches for now

The Bathurst Diocese says it won't be imposing special measures at its churches until the COVID-19 virus appears in New Brunswick.

Some Quebec churches have removed holy water from church entrances, and are discouraging handshaking, while ministers are no longer permitted to place communion directly in a parishioner's mouth.

Archbishop Daniel Jodoin says there's no need for such measures in the Bathurst Parish yet and that normal hygienic measures, like those during the flu season, would be used.

But Jodoin says the parish is keeping an eye on the situation and warns stricter measures, like those in Quebec, could come into play in the event the novel coronavirus does make its way to the province.



(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)