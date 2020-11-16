COVID-19 counts continue to rise as Canada approaches 300,000 cases

Canada is rapidly approaching the 300,000 mark for total COVID-19 cases even as long-standing national virus hot spots record declines in their daily tallies.



With Ontario and Quebec's daily reports today, Canada's country-wide virus case count jumped over 294,300.



Ontario is reporting 1,248 new cases and 29 deaths, while Quebec is reporting 1,211 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 additional deaths linked to the virus.



Both case counts declined from record setting levels of 1,585 and 1,448, respectively, both recorded yesterday.



Manitoba, however, saw its daily case count soar to 494 today compared to 237 the day before.



Canada's top doctor is continuing to urge residents not to let their guard down in indoor settings as winter approaches.