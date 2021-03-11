COVID-19 declared global pandemic one year ago today

It's been one year to the day since the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.



But that's not what comes to mind for most Canadians when they think about the moment they realized everything was about to change.



For Jessica Alexanderson in London, Ontario it was empty grocery store shelves that reminded her of the shortages in her home country of Mexico.



For Calgary retiree Liz Rivard, it was the despair of not being able to help her daughter with autism after the routine she depended on was dismantled.



Memory experts say the onset of the pandemic is marked in each of our minds by personal revelations that ruptured our sense of time into ``before'' and ``after.''



University of British Columbia psychology professor Peter Graf says we tend to remember the beginning of big events in our lives, and the pandemic has been a seismic shift for everyone.



Angela Failler, Canada Research Chair on culture and public memory, says the prospect of remembering the pandemic feels far away because we are still in a period of loss and mourning.



But she says it's important not to forget how the crisis has exacerbated historic inequities that continue to afflict marginalized communities.