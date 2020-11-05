COVID-19 funding available for sports and rec organizations

Sports and recreation organizations that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for emergency funding.

The Department of Tourism, Heritage and Culture says the $2.7 million COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund for Sport Organizations was made available in the fall through a partnership with Sport Canada.

The fund provides short-term financial relief that allows organizations to maintain jobs, support business continuity and stay operational.

Local, non-profit organizations can be funded to offset the costs associated with delivering safe and inclusive opportunities.

Government says more than $750,000 has been distributed to 58 organizations in New Brunswick as of October 1st.