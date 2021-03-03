COVID-19 guidelines available for candidates in May elections

Government has posted advice online for those running in the upcoming municipal, district education and regional health authority elections.

Elections New Brunswick collaborated with Public Health on the guidelines which offer advice on how to run traditional campaign activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four page document offers recommendations on how candidates can collect signatures needed on their nomination papers, as well as steps they must follow if they intend to open a campaign office.

Chief Electoral Officer Kim Poffenroth encourages candidates to direct questions that are not addressed in the document to Public Health officials.