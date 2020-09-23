COVID-19 hits more schools amid growing fears of pandemic's second wave

More than 400 schools in Quebec and another 153 in Ontario are reporting at least one case of coronavirus disease.



The figures from the group COVID Ecoles Quebec and the Ontario government come as authorities across Canada battle a second wave of COVID-19.



Data from Ontario shows cases among people in their 20s have risen sharply in recent months.

One expert attributes the increase among younger Canadians in part to the reopening of schools and universities.



Several provinces and universities have warned of stiff fines for violating anti-COVID restrictions.



However, Quebec says it will not allow police to enter homes without a warrant to break up gatherings that violate the measures.



(With files from Colin Perkel of The Canadian Press)