COVID-19 in Atlantic Canada: New Brunswick reports 38 new cases on the weekend

The Atlantic provinces reported a total of 41 new cases of COVID-19 on the weekend, virtually all of them in New Brunswick.



Health officials in that province reported 12 cases on Saturday and an additional 26 on Sunday, with 60 per cent of the total recorded in the locked-down Edmundston area of northern New Brunswick.



The province also reported two new cases in an elementary school in Moncton, and the RCMP confirmed Sunday that one of its officers was infected after responding to a disturbance call last Wednesday in the city where someone had tested positive for the virus.



New Brunswick is dealing with 283 active cases, which includes four people recovering in hospital.



In Nova Scotia, health officials reported three new cases on Saturday, all of them travel-related, and no new cases on Sunday, as the total number of active cases dropped to 10.



No new cases were reported in Newfoundland and Labrador over the weekend, and Prince Edward Island did not provide any COVID-19 updates.