COVID-19: Minister orders international travelers to avoid schools upon return, cancels trips

Though there are still no cases of COVID-19 here in New Brunswick, the province's Department of Education isn't taking any chances.

In addition to initial precautionary measures implemented last week, a letter sent to parents from Education Minister Dominic Cardy on Monday says students, staff, volunteers, and family members who return from international travel after March 8th are required to avoid any public school, early learning facility, or school District offices for a period of fourteen days.

Meanwhile, the minister has cancelled all international school related travel for the remainder of the school year.

Cardy says his department will continue to monitor, and keep stakeholders informed about the situation.

