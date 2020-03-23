COVID-19: NB's top doctor expecting to discuss interprovincial travel with counterparts

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Atlantic Canada, and the country's smallest province is imposing new restrictions to try to stem the increase.

As of Saturday, anyone arriving on Prince Edward Island who has travelled internationally or within Canada is asked to self-isolate for 14 days, matching a similar restriction imposed in Newfoundland and Labrador in the past week.

Doctor Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, says she expects to discuss interprovincial travel with her counterparts in the next few days.

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister John Haggie says some people are still not heeding the call for social distancing to halt the spread of the illness.