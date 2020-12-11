COVID-19 outbreak declared at Edmundston Regional Hospital

Public Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Edmundston Regional Hospital.

Officials say the number of cases related to the outbreak include three health-care workers and three patients admitted with the virus.

Vitalite Health Network says visitors will only be allowed in the Palliative Care, Maternity and Pediatric Departments and the public is urged to avoid the Emergency Department unless it is an extremely urgent matter.

The measures are in effect until further notice.