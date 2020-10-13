COVID-19 outbreak declared at special care home in Campbellton Tuesday

Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Manoir de la Sagesse in Campbellton.

The announcement came Tuesday after one case of the virus was identified at the 45-bed special care home.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer of Health, says the province is taking "aggressive steps" to limit the spread of COVID-19 at the facility, including rapid testing residents and staff.

In addition, Dr. Russell announced six new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, including the case at Manoir de la Sagesse in Campbellton.

One of the new cases is an individual in their 70s in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, which is related to the outbreak at the Notre-Dame Manor, a special-care home.

The other five cases are related to the regional outbreak in Zone 5, the Campbellton Region.

These cases include an individual under the age of 19, an individual in their 30s, an individual in their 50s and two individuals in their 60s, though it is not clear which case is linked to the Manoir de la Sageese special care home.

All of the cases are self-isolating.

There are 82 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with 41 in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, two each in Zone 2, the Saint John Region and Zone 3 the Fredericton Region, 6 in Zone 4, the Edmundston Region and 37 in Zone 5, the Moncton Region.

To date, New Brunswick has completed 86,723 COVID-19 tests, with 284 positive cases and two deaths.

There are currently five people being treated for COVID-19 in New Brunswick hospitals, with one in ICU.

Overall, 200 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.