COVID-19 pandemic highlights need to document decisions: Information commissioner

The federal information czar says the shift to doing government work at home is underscoring a need to ensure decisions are properly documented.



Information commissioner Caroline Maynard is concerned the use of instant messaging, email and team-sharing tools might mean some communications slip though the digital cracks.



Maynard is an ombudsman for users of the Access to Information Act, which allows people who pay $5 to request government records ranging from briefing notes to meeting minutes.



However, the law doesn't require federal agencies to create records, only to provide what they have.



During a panel discussion on International Right to Know Day, Maynard noted commissioners have been pressing the government to usher in a formal duty to document its decisions.



The idea has resurfaced as a result of the move to makeshift work arrangements during the pandemic, she said Monday during the virtual discussion, organized by the Public Service Information Community Connection.