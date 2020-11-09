COVID-19's fall resurgence reaches new daily case highs in Quebec, Ontario

The fall resurgence of COVID-19 is again smashing daily infection records in Quebec and Ontario while devastating outbreaks at two Winnipeg long-term care homes has sparked an investigation.



Quebec is reporting nearly 1,400 new cases, while Ontario says it has eclipsed 1,300 daily cases for the first time.



There are now more than 261,000 confirmed cases nationally, with worrisome spikes in several regions.



The Manitoba government says it will launch an independent investigation into how a jump in cases and deaths were handled at Parkview Place and Maples Personal Care Home, both owned by Revera.



Health Minister Cameron Friesen says ``Manitobans need answers.''



At the Maples home, seven deaths within two days have been linked to COVID-19.