Covid-19: Still no confirmed cases in NB but health officials remain on alert

Though there are still no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Brunswick, health official remain vigilant.

The province's health department said Tuesday that the current risk of contracting the virus is considered low.

But officials are on alert with a large number of New Brunswickers vacationing outside of the province.

Assistant Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Cristin Muecke tells the Acadie-Nouvelle that the risks are not the same for everyone and that it depends on travel destinations.

Muecke isn't ruling out the possibility of the virus making its way to the province.

New Brunswickers travelling outside of Canada are advised to monitor their health for 14 days upon their return for symptoms like cough, fever, and difficulty breathing.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)