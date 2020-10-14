COVID-19 won't spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Canada's chief public health officer says trick-or-treating should be possible this Halloween as long as little goblins take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities for advice on their particular communities.



Tam says outdoor trick-or-treating can be safe when people respect physical distancing, wear masks, use hand sanitizer and ensure treats are pre-packaged.



She notes a cloth mask can even be incorporated into some costumes.



Deputy chief public health officer Howard Njoo says Halloween celebrations will vary across the country.



But he points to the way people creatively adapted to safely enjoy Thanksgiving as an example to follow.