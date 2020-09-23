'COVID Alert' app now available in NB

A new app designed to help limit the spread of COVID-19 is now available in New Brunswick.

The voluntary COVID Alert app notifies users if they have come into close contact with somebody who has tested positive for the virus and provides directions based upon advice from public health.

The province says the app doesn't use GPS or track a user's particular geographic location, and does not share, collect, or store any personal health information.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell says the secure, reliable, and user-friendly app is an additional tool to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

New Brunswickers are reminded the app doesn't lessen the importance of measures such as physical distancing, regular handwashing, proper respiratory etiquette or wearing a face mask in public indoor spaces.