COVID hospitalization costs $23,000 per stay, four times as much as average: CIHI

Data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information shows COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Canada cost $23,000 per stay, about four times as much as the average.



CIHI says the average length of stay for a COVID-related hospitalization in Canada was two weeks.



The agency examined data from from January to November 2020, but did not include Quebec.



In that time period, the estimated total cost of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Canada was more than $317 million.



There were nearly 14,000 hospital stays for patients with a diagnosis of COVID-19 in Canada between last January and November, along with more than 85,400 emergency department visits for COVID-19.



Of the 13,906 COVID-related hospitalizations analyzed, CIHI found that 57.1 per cent were discharged home while 18.7 per cent (2,605) died in hospital.

