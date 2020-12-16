CRA allowing employees to claim up to $400 work from home tax deduction during COVID

The Canada Revenue Agency says it is introducing a simplified process to claim up to $400 in office expenses for Canadians working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The process will allow employees to claim these expenses as deductions on their personal income tax return for the 2020 tax year.



Eligible employees can claim a deduction if they worked from home more than half of the time over at least four consecutive weeks in 2020 due to COVID-19.



The temporary flat-rate method will allow eligible employees to claim a deduction of $2 for each day they worked at home due to COVID-19, up to a maximum of $400.



Under this new method, employees will not have to get Form T2200 or Form T2200S completed and signed by their employer.



Employees with larger claims for home office expenses can still choose to use the existing detailed method to calculate their home office expenses deduction.