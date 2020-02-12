Crime Stoppers has no plans to change how it deals with anonymous tips

New Brunswick Crime Stoppers says it has no plans to change how it handles anonymous tips.

This after the Nova Scotia RCMP revealed it didn't know the identity of an individual who submitted a false tip that resulted in the shooting death of Michel Vienneau of Tracadie near the train station in Bathurst back in 2015.

President Yvon Comeau tells CBC that Crime Stoppers forwards tips to the proper authorities who decide whether the tip is false or not.

The organization says there's no followup and no way to track the number of false or fraudulent tips.

(with files from CBC)