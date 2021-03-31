Criminal laws violate charter rights of sex workers, advocates say in court challenge

An alliance of 25 sex worker rights groups says for five years, the Trudeau government has been, ``paying lip service to human rights and to feminism, and it's time for them to act.''



The Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform is asking the Ontario court of justice to strike down several sections of the Criminal Code as unconstitutional, saying their violate sex workers' charter rights.



In 2013, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled three prostitution prohibitions were unconstitutional because they caused harm to sex workers and contravened their rights to liberty and security.



The group says instead of making things better for sex workers, the former Conservative government brought in new provisions under the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act that have had negative effects.



NDP justice critic Randall Garrison says there has been no action from the Liberals to protect the rights of sex workers, and urges the government to complete a scheduled legislative review of the law passed under the Conservatives.