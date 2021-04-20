Criminal pardons would be less expensive, easier to get under Liberal budget plan

The Liberal government says it is moving ahead with long-simmering plans to make it easier and less expensive to obtain a criminal pardon.



Proposals outlined in the federal budget Monday could undo measures introduced by Stephen Harper's Conservatives that made people wait longer and pay more to obtain a pardon.



Under the Conservative changes, lesser offenders, those with a summary conviction, must wait five years instead of three before they can apply.



Offenders who have served a sentence for a more serious crime, an indictable offence, must wait 10 years instead of five.



In addition, the cost of applying quadrupled to $631 from $150 to ensure full cost recovery.



The Conservatives said taxpayers should not subsidize the cost of pardons.