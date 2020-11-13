Crown tells sex assault trial Eric Salvail's testimony 'implausible and incoherent'

The Crown is telling Eric Salvail's sexual assault trial that the former Quebec television star's version of events cannot be trusted.



Prosecutor Amelie Rivard described Salvail's testimony as ``implausible and incoherent'' during her closing arguments today and said the accused's statements to the court should not be believed.



Salvail, 51, is on trial for sexual assault, harassment and unlawful confinement in connection with events alleged to have occurred between April and October 1993 involving former co-worker Donald Duguay, who has agreed to be identified publicly.



Duguay accused Salvail of months of unwanted advances and harassment, and said the ex-host confined him in a bathroom at Radio-Canada and assaulted him.



Rivard says Duguay's testimony was composed, detailed and believable.



The prosecutor says three of Salvail's former colleagues gave statements accusing the ex-host of unwanted sexual touching, of making inappropriate comments and of exposing himself on one occasion.

