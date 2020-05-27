Curbside recycling to soon resume in Chaleur Region

The Chaleur Regional Service Commission says curbside recycling in the region will likely resume within a few weeks.

Executive director Jocelyne Hachey says we'll have a better idea of when curbside pickup of recyclables will resume sometime next week.

The service was temporarily halted back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however is poised to resume with the Eco360 recycling centre in Moncton expected to soon be back on-line.

The Eco360 centre receives recyclables from the Commission's recycling depot at the Red Pine Landfill.