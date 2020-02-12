Dalhousie native named head coach of Shawinigan Cataractes

The Shawinigan Cataractes have fired head coach Daniel Renaud and replaced him with Dalhousie native Gordie Dwyer.

42-year-old Dwyer has been coaching in Russia and has also played in the NHL and QMJHL.

The club says he brings a wealth of experience to the organization, having received top honours at the Spengler Cup as an assistant coach in 2019, and leading Canada to a bonze medal at the Youth Olympics in Lausanne, Switzerland last year.

The team says Dwyer is contracted until the end of the season.