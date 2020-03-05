Dalhousie plan to attract residents, businesses seeing results

Dalhousie's mayor says a program aimed at attracting new families and businesses to the town is bearing fruit.

The 'Open Business' program sees community-owned land given to those with viable business plans in an effort to help the town grow.

Normand Pelletier tells the Tribune that a storage facility and a senior's home project are already underway as well as a training centre for the Carpenters and Joiners of America Union.

Pelletier says the program will continue.



(with files from the Tribune)