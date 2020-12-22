DBRC budget for 2021 gets green light from Bathurst council
The Downtown Bathurst Revitalization Corporation has received the green light for its 2021 budget.
Bathurst council approved the third reading of the $84,254 budget on Monday.
The budget includes a little over $40,000 in salaries and benefits, along with $3,000 for the a downtown mural initiative and $3,500 for facade improvement.
The budget will be paid for by downtown merchants via a special improvement levy.
Last year's DBRC budget was $86,385.00.