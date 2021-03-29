Dedicated rural transit money to help fund 'innovative' services, McKenna says

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna says new dedicated transit funding for rural communities could be used for on-demand services, not just traditional systems.



The Liberals are setting aside $250 million over five years in a dedicated fund for rural transit systems.



The funding being announced today is part of $15 billion in short-term transit spending, the details of which the Liberals have slowly rolled out over the past few weeks.



Federal infrastructure programs to build or update transit systems have funded rural projects, but McKenna notes they don't have a dedicated funding stream.



She says there are some creative transit solutions that have caught the government's attention, from app-based on-demand services to ride-sharing arrangements.



McKenna says the government needs to make sure that transit funding considers rural communities and is not solely focused on how to get people around major urban centres.