Defence in Fredericton murder trial applies for mistrial

The murder trial for the 2018 mass shooting in Fredericton risked being derailed one day after it started when the defence applied for a mistrial.



Details from the first-degree murder trial that were kept from jurors can now be reported after they began deliberating late Tuesday.



On September 16th, defence lawyer Nathan Gorham applied for the trial to proceed before a judge alone because he said the prosecution had made improper comments to jurors.



Prosecutor Jill Knee said in her opening statement that the Crown didn't know what evidence the defence intended to call to prove a mental disorder meant their client was not criminally responsible for the killings.



The defendant, 50, has pleaded not guilty although he has admitted to shooting Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns.



Justice Larry Landry of the Court of Queen's Bench denied the application for mistrial, saying he was convinced the fact-finding process had not been undermined.



The jury continues its deliberations today.

(This Canadian Press article has been edited by Bell Media staff to remove any reference to the shooter's name)