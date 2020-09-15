Defence lawyers say mass shooter in Fredericton not criminally responsible

Lawyers for a shooting suspect acknowledge their client shot and killed two Fredericton police officers and two civilians on Aug. 10, 2018, but they say he was not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

The admission was made this morning as the suspect's trial on four counts of first-degree murder opened in Fredericton.

he pleaded not guilty to the charges as they were read.



He is accused of killing constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright in the parking lot of an apartment complex.



The Crown says the killings were planned and deliberate, and it plans to call 39 witnesses during the trial, which is expected to last four weeks.



The defence says the shooter was delusional and paranoid at the time of the crimes, and they will present the testimony of doctors to speak to his mental state in August 2018.