Defenders, critic of Bill C-10 clash over limits for shared social media content

The Liberal government's troubled Bill C-10 got staunch support from several experts on Monday but one of the bill's most vocal critics insisted the legislation is too flawed to be salvaged.



Law professor Michael Geist told the Heritage committee that he remains unswayed by repeated government assurances that Bill C-10 won't pose a risk to Canadians' freedom of speech rights.



It's ``absurd'' to suggest user content that's uploaded on social media platform won't be affected if the CRTC is empowered to regulate the platforms as proposed, Geist said.



He pointed to recent amendments to the legislation that would limit the CRTC's authority but allow it to judge whether Canadian content is discoverable on platforms like YouTube.



``What you're saying is that the government, through its regulator, gets to determine what gets priortized. Not a specific piece of content, per se, but it's going to make choices. Elevating some, deprioritizing others,'' Geist said.



``That clearly has an impact on individual Canadians' expressive rights.''