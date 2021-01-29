Delays, restrictions come to Canada as stock-trading rockets

Canadian banks and trading platforms continued to face questions from customers Thursday amid a flurry of stock market activity both locally and worldwide.



Toronto-listed BlackBerry shares dropped 40.3 per cent today on more than twice their average daily volume, as several stocks that became popular topics on social media this week gave back gains.



A tweet from Wealthsimple says the Canadian app is seeing delays in email notifications amid extremely high volumes.



The Toronto-based robo-advisor says it is not restricting trading on any securities, but that users might see their orders marked as pending or canceled because user protections kick in if a stock price changes more than five per cent between the time an order was placed and when it is set to be filled.



TD says it increased margin requirements for short selling and uncovered options of GameStop, Express Inc. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. on the New York Stock Exchange.



The updates from Canadian institutions come after Robinhood, Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade and other platforms restricted trading on certain securities in the U.S., causing outcry among users and drawing comments from politicians.