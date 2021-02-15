Dentist with Bathurst connection facing charges in Newfoundland & Labrador

A Nova Scotia dentist with a practice in the Chaleur Region is facing criminal charges in Newfoundland & Labrador.

Dr. Louis Bourget is charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly allowed a prison guard to perform a dental procedure on a sedated patient while another guard got it all on video.

CBC reports Bourget has practices in the Gander and Halfiax areas as well as in Bathurst.

Bourget and the guards are scheduled to appear in court in April.

(with files from CBC)