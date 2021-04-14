Department of Health releases budget estimates for 2021-22

The Department of Health and Wellness released its $3.07 billion dollar budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

A release says $64.8 million is earmarked to support the COVID-19 response, while an additional $11.1 million is going towards physician recruitment.

$128.2 million is set aside for capital projects, which includes around $41.7 million for additions and renovations to the Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst and Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton, and approximately $9 million to build the addiction and rehabilitation centre in Campbellton.

Government says it will work with the regional health authorities to distribute around $44 million for capital equipment and improvements.